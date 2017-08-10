Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes seat Thursday
Valbuena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Valbuena is just 1-for-14 (.071) with seven strikeouts over his past five starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. C.J. Cron will start at first base in his stead, while recently recalled Jefry Marte will start at the hot corner.
