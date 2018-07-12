Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes seat vs. lefty, as usual
Valbuena is out of Thursday's lineup agains the Mariners.
Valbuena will ride the bench for the second straight game, as the Angels face left-hander James Paxton in the series finale. He's batting .235/.297/.382 against lefties this season, so David Fletcher is set to man third base.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Heads to bench Wednesday vs. lefty•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Sitting out series finale•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Starts again versus righty•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Out against southpaw•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Rare absence against right-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart