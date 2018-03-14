Angels' Luis Valbuena: Wednesday's absence not injury related
Valbuena's absence from Wednesday's lineup is not injury related, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
There doesn't appear to be any concern over Valbuena's status after he was removed from Wednesday's starting lineup. He should return to Cactus League action in the coming days. The 32-year-old is expected to share time at first base with Albert Pujols this season.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will enjoy lowered right-field fence•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Expected to share time at first•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Day off Friday•
-
Angels' Luis Valbuena: Homers in win•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...