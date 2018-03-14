Angels' Luis Valbuena: Wednesday's absence not injury related

Valbuena's absence from Wednesday's lineup is not injury related, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

There doesn't appear to be any concern over Valbuena's status after he was removed from Wednesday's starting lineup. He should return to Cactus League action in the coming days. The 32-year-old is expected to share time at first base with Albert Pujols this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories