Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will enjoy lowered right-field fence

The Angels are lowering the right-field fence by 10 feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-handed Valbuena looks set to benefit from this change. Angel Stadium was one of the tougher parks for lefties to hit homers in last season, but this change should mitigate that somewhat. Valbuena's 42.3 percent pull rate in 2017 was above the league average (39.8 percent), so he's likely to hit a few balls out this year that would have hit the wall last year. Of course, he'll have to hit a good deal better than his .199/.294/.432 line from last year in order to play enough for this change to really boost his fantasy value.