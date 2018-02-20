Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will enjoy lowered right-field fence
The Angels are lowering the right-field fence by 10 feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The left-handed Valbuena looks set to benefit from this change. Angel Stadium was one of the tougher parks for lefties to hit homers in last season, but this change should mitigate that somewhat. Valbuena's 42.3 percent pull rate in 2017 was above the league average (39.8 percent), so he's likely to hit a few balls out this year that would have hit the wall last year. Of course, he'll have to hit a good deal better than his .199/.294/.432 line from last year in order to play enough for this change to really boost his fantasy value.
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...