Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will see time at third base
Valbuena started at third base Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a 3-2 win over Baltimore.
The 31-year-old will take over as the Angels' primary option at the hot corner against righties after Yunel Escobar (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. He was already seeing regular playing time against right-handed starters at first, but the temporary move to third could earn him additional positional eligibility if he didn't possess it already. Valbuena is still batting a paltry .189 on the season, but he has picked up the power pace with six home runs over his last 25 games after contributing just five through his first 50 contests.
