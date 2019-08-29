Gohara (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Roster Roundup reports.

Gohara was let go by the Braves in early August and has yet to pitch at any level in 2019 due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old was once a highly-touted prospect, but he had a 4.94 ERA and 1.27 WHIP at Triple-A last season and allowed 13 runs over 19.2 frames in the majors. The specifics of Gohara's injury remain unclear, but there's been no indication he'll be able to take the mound this season.

