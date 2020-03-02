Angels' Luiz Gohara: Months away from pitching in games
Gohara (shoulder) is months away from being able to pitch in games, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
He had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Angels after getting released by the Braves in August of 2019. Gohara has a big arm in a big 6-foot-3 frame, but he has not thrown a pitch in a game since 2018. It is unclear if the Angels will attempt to stretch him out or develop him as a reliever once he is healthy. His command and third-pitch changeup were not starter quality at the time of his injury.
