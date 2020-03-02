Gohara (shoulder) is months away from being able to pitch in games, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

He had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Angels after getting released by the Braves in August of 2019. Gohara has a big arm in a big 6-foot-3 frame, but he has not thrown a pitch in a game since 2018. It is unclear if the Angels will attempt to stretch him out or develop him as a reliever once he is healthy. His command and third-pitch changeup were not starter quality at the time of his injury.