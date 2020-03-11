Angels' Luiz Gohara: Moved to minor-league camp
Gohara (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Gohara was invited to big-league camp this season despite recovering from a shoulder injury that will keep him from throwing in games until at least May. The southpaw was once a promising prospect but missed all of the 2019 campaign due to the shoulder issue.
