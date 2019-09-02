The Angels recalled Bard from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He covered 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out a batter.

Bard had delivered a 5.29 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 appearances with the Angels prior to rejoining the big club Sunday as one of its seven September callups. Though he acquitted himself well in his first appearance back with the Angels, Bard isn't expected to seize a meaningful role in the bullpen down the stretch.