Bard was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bard has posted a 4.22 ERA with 21 strikeouts across 21.1 innings this season in the big leagues. He'll get another shot out of the bullpen, while Jose Suarez and Taylor Cole were both optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

