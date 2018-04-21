Bard was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday.

Bard was selected by the Angels in the Rule 5 draft in December, which means he could potentially return to the Twins, although his current status is uncertain. The 27-year-old allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 11.2 innings -- recording 13 strikeouts -- but pitched fairly well outside of a blowup performance where he allowed six runs against Boston last week.