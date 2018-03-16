Bard has a decent chance to stick on the Angels' roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bard was selected by the Angels in the Rule 5 draft in December. The team particularly values his ability to go more than one inning -- he averaged just shy of five outs per appearance in the two highest levels of the Twins system last year. He recorded a 2.76 ERA in 65.1 innings split between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, striking out 13.6 batters per nine innings.