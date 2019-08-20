The Angels recalled Bard from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

Bard has been designated as the Angels' 26th man for the twin bill, but he could stick around with the big club over Jaime Barria, who was also recalled from Triple-A to take the hill for the second game of the doubleheader in what may only amount to a spot start. For however long he's up with the big club, Bard likely won't see much usage in high-leverage spots. He's given up runs in all but one of his last seven relief appearances with the Angels and owns a 5.68 ERA across 31.2 innings this season.

