Bard was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Bard has made 19 appearances for the Angels this season, compiling a 5.47 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He figures to fill a middle-relief role during his time with the big club. Justin Bour was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

