Bard was recalled from the Angels' alternate training site ahead of the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Bard will provide a fresh bullpen arm for the Angels after working at the team's alternate training site recently. During his first stint with the active roster this season, the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning while allowing two hits and one walk. Left-hander Jose Suarez was optioned to alternate camp in a corresponding move.