Bard (triceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Bard has been given the green light to return from the IL, though he'll head to the minor leagues for now. He's appeared in 22 games this season for Los Angels, accruing a 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 25:10 K:BB over 31.2 frames.

