The Angels recalled Bard from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's game against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bard was one of three players recalled from Triple-A after the Angels placed all of Griffin Canning (elbow), Felix Pena (knee) and Andrelton Simmons (ankle) on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old righty will likely fill a low-leverage role out of the Los Angeles bullpen after posting a 5.46 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 31.1 innings across his 21 appearances with the club earlier this season.