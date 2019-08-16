Bard (triceps) is expected to be activated in the next day or two, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Bard was hit by a line drive Aug. 4 and subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list. In 22 games with the Angels this season, he has compiled a 5.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 31.2 innings.

