Bard was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

Bard served as the 26th man for the twin bill and covered 2.1 scoreless frames during the nightcap, but he'll nonetheless make his way back to Triple-A. The 28-year-old has a 5.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 34 major-league innings this season.