Angels' Luke Bard: Set to make 25-man roster
Bard has been told he'll make the 25-man roster for Opening Day, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bard was selected by the Angels in the Rule 5 draft in December and he may stay in the bullpen all season as a result even if he has a low-leverage role initially. He recorded a 2.76 ERA in 65.1 innings split between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester last season, striking out 13.6 batters per nine innings.
