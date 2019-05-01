Bard will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bard will get the ball first for the Angels, though he likely won't be asked to pitch more than two innings before giving way to Felix Pena. The 28-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through seven appearances (10.2 innings) this season.