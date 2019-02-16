Angels' Luke Bard: Signs minor-league deal with Angels
Bard signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bard spent time in Los Angeles last season, allowing seven runs over 11.2 innings after being selected from Minnesota in the Rule 5 draft. He was returned to the Twins in late April, but the Angels evidently liked him enough to bring him back. He'll be a long shot to make the Opening Day roster but could find himself back in the big leagues at some point this season.
