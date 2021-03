Bard continued to experience hip soreness Monday after throwing from 120 feet Sunday, and his throwing program has consequently been slowed down, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bard has been struggling with hip soreness for much of the spring and has thrown only 1.1 Cactus League innings. He isn't expected to be ready to pitch by Opening Day, though an exact timetable for his return has yet to be announced.