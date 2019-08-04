Angels' Luke Bard: Struck by liner Sunday
Bard was removed from Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Indians in the fifth inning after being struck by a 102 mile-per-hour Carlos Santana comebacker. He was diagnosed with a right triceps contusion after being evaluated by team trainers.
Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Bard said after the contest that he felt OK and expects to avoid a trip to the injured list. Bard, who had been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, was charged with an earned run after reliever JC Ramirez allowed Santana to score later in the fifth.
