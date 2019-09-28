Play

Bard has retired 23 straight batters and owns a 1.93 ERA over 14 innings in September.

Bard compiled a 5.29 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 appearances prior to September but has been much more effective since returning to the big club on the first day of roster expansion, allowing only three earned runs in 14 frames while posting a 13:1 K:BB. His success down the stretch in an expanded role -- he leads all Angels' relievers in innings during September -- could put the 28-year-old could in line for a prominent bullpen spot for the Halos next season.

