Bard (hip) isn't expected to be ready for game action in time for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bard has been struggling with hip discomfort for the past two weeks and recently received an injection to try to relieve the pain. The right-hander is now likely to open the season on the injured list or at the team's alternate training site, but he could still make an impact out of the bullpen after returning to full health.