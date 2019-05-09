Bard is slated to serve as the Angels' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brad Ausmus has regularly been using Felix Pena as a primary pitcher rather than a traditional starter of late and will follow that plan again Thursday with the right-hander's turn in the pitching schedule coming up in the series finale. Bard, who owns a 2.35 ERA and 19:5 K:BB in 15.1 innings this season, is only expected to cover an inning or two before giving way to Pena.