The Angels have selected Murphy with the 110th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Murphy generated far less hype that Vanderbilt rotation mates and first-round selections Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, but the 21-year-old right-hander became a dependable starter for the Commodores in 2021 after Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic kept him sidelined for much of his first two seasons of college. He profiles best as a bullpen arm in the professional ranks, though a three-pitch mix that includes a mid-90s fastball and a low-80s curveball should provide enough of a foundation for the Halos to develop him as a starter initially.