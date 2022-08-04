Sierra is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sierra had started the past three games, but he looks set to fade into a reserve role with the Angels set to give the newly acquired Mickey Moniak a look in the everyday role in center field, which was vacated when Brandon Marsh was moved to Philadelphia in the same trade. Since getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on July 24, Sierra has gone 4-for-21 with two stolen bases and two runs.