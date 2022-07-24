Sierra had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday.
Sierra will make his way to the major-league roster for the first time this season, joining the Angels ahead of their series finale with Atlanta. The outfielder has produced a .297 average with seven homers, 45 RBI, 49 runs and five stolen bases over 279 at-bats in 76 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Jonathan Villar was designated for assignment Sunday to open a roster spot for Sierra.
