Sierra went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Athletics.

Sierra has become a regular in the Angels' lineup, having started seven of the team's 11 games since August 1. Prior to Wednesday's big game, he hadn't done much with the opportunity by hitting only .217 with three runs scored in 24 plate appearances in that span. While he isn't a good bet to provide well-rounded production, Sierra has managed four stolen bases across 16 games on the season.