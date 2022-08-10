Sierra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sierra started the past three games with Mickey Moniak suffering a broken finger during Saturday's doubleheader, but Steven Duggar will take over in center field Tuesday. Sierra and Duggar could split reps in the outfield with Moniak potentially out for the year and with Mike Trout (ribs) not close to a return.

