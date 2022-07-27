Sierra went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Tuesday marked Sierra's first start for the Angels, and he played center field while batting eighth. He was one of two Angels with multiple hits, and added some speed by twice stealing third base in the fifth and seventh innings. The 26-year-old outfielder racked up 22 steals in 76 contests with Triple-A Salt Lake, so his success on the basepaths shouldn't come as much surprise. He entered Tuesday as a .240 career hitter across 234 games, so it's fair to question if his batting will earn him much playing time while Mike Trout (ribs) is out.