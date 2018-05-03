Maldonado fell a triple short of the cycle Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in a 10-7 win over Baltimore.

It was Maldonado's second consecutive three-hit performance following a rough 0-for-33 stretch over his previous 11 games. The veteran backstop is still slashing a meager .222/.309/.319 this season, with his defensive abilities keeping him in the lineup on a regular basis.