Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Friday night's performance contributed to what has been Maldonado's best season at the plate, as the 30-year-old backstop is slashing .247/.310/.418 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI this year. It isn't an overly flashy stat line, although his sneaky power and consistent playing time make him worth a look in two-catcher leagues given the dearth of other options behind the plate.

