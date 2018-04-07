Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Saturday
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado heads to the bench Saturday after starting the last two games for the Angels. The 31-year-old has yet to start more than two consecutive games this season, again yielding to Rene Rivera behind the plate.
