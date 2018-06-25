Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBI in the Angels' 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

It was a big day at the plate for the 31-year-old backstop, who drove in four of his team's six runs on the day with his pair of hits that included a bases-loaded double. He's still not having an especially notable offensive season, as Maldonado is slashing .251/.309/.357 with just three home runs over his 199 at-bats.