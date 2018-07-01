Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather in series finale
Maldonado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Maldonado will pick up a routine rest on getaway day after he was behind the plate for all 18 innings of the previous two games of the series. His absence clears a spot in the lineup for Jose Briceno, who will catch Deck McGuire in the latter's first big-league start of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Thursday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Three-run homer Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Drives in four against Toronto•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Friday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Back in action Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...