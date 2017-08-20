Play

Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maldonado is 0-for-11 over his last three starts, so he'll get the day off to gather himself after starting seven of the last eight games at backstop. Juan Graterol will fill in for him behind the dish for the contest.

