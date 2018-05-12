Maldonado is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Maldonado has been on a hot streak since the start of May, going 12-for-22 which is already more hits than he had in the entire month of April. Rene Rivera will catch and bat ninth for the Angels on Saturday as Maldonado gets a day of rest.

