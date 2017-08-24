Angels' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Thursday
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado will get the series finale off after starting the first three games of the series and going 4-for-13 (.308). Juan Graterol will take over behind the dish for him, batting eighth.
