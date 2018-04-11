Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Maldonado is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will receive a standard day off following three straight starts, including a 3-for-5 night with two RBI during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Rene Rivera will catch Jaime Barria and bat ninth in the order.
