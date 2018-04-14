Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of Saturday's lineup
Maldonado is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
He will sit for the fifth time in 16 games this season. Rene Rivera will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Maldonado is hitting .256/.341/.308 with a 13.6 percent strikeout rate in 39 at-bats.
