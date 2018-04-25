Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Maldonado is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.
Maldonado will get a standard day off for maintenance purposes after starting the past three games behind the plate. In his absence, Rene Rivera will catch Nick Tropeano and bat ninth.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Records three hits•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...