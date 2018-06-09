Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Saturday
Maldonado isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Twins, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will get a day to rest after recording a base knock in each of his last four games. Jose Briceno is penciled into the lineup in his place.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Back from bereavement list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...