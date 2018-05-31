Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Thursday
Maldonado is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado will get a breather after starting four straight games. He's gone 3-for-15 with one home run and three RBI over that span. Jose Briceno will handle the catching duties and is slated to bat ninth in Thursday's series finale.
