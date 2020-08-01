Andriese (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out only one in 1.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Andriese's short outing Friday forced to Angels to dig deep into the bullpen, ultimately using nine total pitchers in the high-scoring battle with the Astros. It was Andriese's first start of the year -- he previously tossed 5.2 scoreless innings against the Athletics in relief of Shohei Ohtani on July 26. The bad outing inflated Andriese's ERA to 4.91 in 7.1 innings this season. He's expected to face the Rangers on the road next Friday in his next start.