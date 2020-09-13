Andriese earned the save against Colorado on Saturday, pitching a perfect inning and striking out one batter.

With usual closer Ty Buttrey having been deployed in the 10th inning, the Angels turned to Andriese to shut the door on the Rockies after jumping to a three-run lead. The right-hander was up to the task, needing only seven pitches to nail down the save. Andriese hasn't been all that effective for the Angels this season -- he has a 5.40 ERA over 10 outings -- so he'll likely resume his low-leverage role moving forward.