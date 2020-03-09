Andriese is a strong candidate to open the season in the Angels' roatation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Andriese was already being looked at as a starter before it was revealed that Griffin Canning (elbow) would likely begin the season on the injured list. That opens the No. 4 spot in the rotation, which is likely to go to Andriese in light of his solid spring (one earned run and six strikeouts in nine innings). Though the right-hander has been a starter for much of his career, 90 of his last 95 appearances have come out of the bullpen.