Andriese allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.2 innings in relief of Shohei Ohtani during Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Andriese was needed in a long-relief role Sunday, as Ohtani failed to record an out in the first inning. Andriese performed admirably on short notice, allowing the Angels to pull within a run while he was on the mound. The 30-year-old right-hander will all but certainly not make his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Mariners -- it remains to be seen when he'll start his first game of the year.